Justride Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Justride Enterprises stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 38.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.29 per share. Investors should monitor Justride Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Justride Enterprises

On the last day of trading for Justride Enterprises, the stock opened at 39.29 and closed at 38.52. The high and low for the day were both 39.29. The market capitalization for the company is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 38.52 and the 52-week low is 8.21. The trading volume for the day on the BSE was 30 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Justride Enterprises share price Live :Justride Enterprises closed at ₹38.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Justride Enterprises, a total of 30 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 38.52 per share.

