Justride Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading for Justride Enterprises, the stock opened at ₹39.29 and closed at ₹38.52. The high and low for the day were both ₹39.29. The market capitalization for the company is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹38.52 and the 52-week low is ₹8.21. The trading volume for the day on the BSE was 30 shares.
12 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST
