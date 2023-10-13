Hello User
Justride Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Justride Enterprises stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 39.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.07 per share. Investors should monitor Justride Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Justride Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Justride Enterprises opened at 40.07 and closed at 39.29. The stock had a high of 40.07 and a low of 40.07 throughout the day. The market cap for the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.29, while the 52-week low is 8.21. A total of 75 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Justride Enterprises share price Live :Justride Enterprises closed at ₹39.29 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, the BSE volume for Justride Enterprises on the last day was 75 shares. The closing price for the stock was 39.29.

