Jyothy Labs Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

Jyothy Labs stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 362.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 368.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jyothy Labs stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Jyothy Labs opened at 367.5 and closed at 362.65. The stock reached a high of 373.1 and a low of 360. The market capitalization of the company is 13,535.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 411.3 and 180.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 51,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, Jyothy Labs had a volume of 51,023 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 362.65.

