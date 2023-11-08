Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jyothy Labs share price Today Live Updates : Jyothy Labs Stocks Show Positive Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jyothy Labs stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 4.18 %. The stock closed at 401.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jyothy Labs stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jyothy Labs

On the last day, Jyothy Labs opened at 370 and closed slightly lower at 369.8. The stock had a high of 405.75 and a low of 368. The market capitalization of the company is 14,748.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 411.3 and the 52-week low is 180.3. The BSE volume for the day was 369,507 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Jyothy Labs share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indiamart Intermesh2622.2514.00.543293.452043.6516037.27
Welspun India150.151.250.84158.362.214835.7
Jyothy Labs418.016.354.07411.3180.315349.32
La Opala Rg427.9-1.2-0.28479.65326.354749.69
Bajaj Consumer Care239.3-1.8-0.75262.75150.553413.42
08 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Jyothy Labs share price Today :Jyothy Labs trading at ₹418.45, up 4.18% from yesterday's ₹401.65

The stock price of Jyothy Labs has increased by 4.18% or 16.8. The current stock price is 418.45.

08 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Jyothy Labs share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Jyothy Labs had a low price of 396.7 and a high price of 422 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Jyothy Labs Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Jyothy Labs share price update :Jyothy Labs trading at ₹413, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹401.65

Jyothy Labs stock's current price is 413 with a percent change of 2.83 and a net change of 11.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Jyothy Labs share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.7%
3 Months27.22%
6 Months99.11%
YTD95.95%
1 Year106.53%
08 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Jyothy Labs share price Today :Jyothy Labs trading at ₹403.2, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹401.65

The current stock price of Jyothy Labs is 403.2, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and the actual change in price is 1.55. This data indicates that the stock is performing positively, as the price has increased. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend and performance of the stock.

08 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Jyothy Labs share price Live :Jyothy Labs closed at ₹369.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jyothy Labs on the BSE had a volume of 369,507 shares and closed at a price of 369.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.