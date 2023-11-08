Jyothy Labs share price Today Live Updates : Jyothy Labs Stocks Show Positive Momentum

On the last day, Jyothy Labs opened at ₹370 and closed slightly lower at ₹369.8. The stock had a high of ₹405.75 and a low of ₹368. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,748.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹411.3 and the 52-week low is ₹180.3. The BSE volume for the day was 369,507 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indiamart Intermesh
|2622.25
|14.0
|0.54
|3293.45
|2043.65
|16037.27
|Welspun India
|150.15
|1.25
|0.84
|158.3
|62.2
|14835.7
|Jyothy Labs
|418.0
|16.35
|4.07
|411.3
|180.3
|15349.32
|La Opala Rg
|427.9
|-1.2
|-0.28
|479.65
|326.35
|4749.69
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|239.3
|-1.8
|-0.75
|262.75
|150.55
|3413.42
The stock price of Jyothy Labs has increased by 4.18% or ₹16.8. The current stock price is ₹418.45.
The stock of Jyothy Labs had a low price of ₹396.7 and a high price of ₹422 on the current day.
Jyothy Labs stock's current price is ₹413 with a percent change of 2.83 and a net change of 11.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.7%
|3 Months
|27.22%
|6 Months
|99.11%
|YTD
|95.95%
|1 Year
|106.53%
The current stock price of Jyothy Labs is ₹403.2, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and the actual change in price is 1.55. This data indicates that the stock is performing positively, as the price has increased. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend and performance of the stock.
On the last day of trading, Jyothy Labs on the BSE had a volume of 369,507 shares and closed at a price of ₹369.8.
