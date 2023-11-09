Jyothy Labs share price Today Live Updates : Jyothy Labs Stocks Surge in Trading Today

Jyothy Labs' stock opened at ₹402.05 and closed at ₹401.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹422.25 and a low of ₹396.7. The company's market capitalization is ₹15,319.94 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹411.3 and ₹180.3, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 325,602 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.