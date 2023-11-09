Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jyothy Labs share price Today Live Updates : Jyothy Labs Stocks Surge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jyothy Labs stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 3.87 %. The stock closed at 401.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jyothy Labs stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jyothy Labs

Jyothy Labs' stock opened at 402.05 and closed at 401.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 422.25 and a low of 396.7. The company's market capitalization is 15,319.94 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 411.3 and 180.3, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 325,602 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Jyothy Labs share price Today :Jyothy Labs trading at ₹417.2, up 3.87% from yesterday's ₹401.65

Based on the current data, Jyothy Labs stock is priced at 417.2. It has experienced a 3.87% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 15.55.

09 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Jyothy Labs share price Live :Jyothy Labs closed at ₹401.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jyothy Labs on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 325,602. The closing price for the stock was 401.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.