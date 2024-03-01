Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -2.77 %. The stock closed at 604.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 587.6 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION's stock opened at 595.15 and closed at 604.35 on the last day. The high for the day was 605.95, while the low was 578. The market capitalization stood at 13,363.38 crores. The 52-week high was 673.7 and the 52-week low was 370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 12,146 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:09 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹587.6, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹604.35

The current data for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock shows the price at 587.6 with a percent change of -2.77% and a net change of -16.75 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹604.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume was 12146 shares and the closing price was 604.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!