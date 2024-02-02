JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at ₹614.4 and closed at ₹609.45. The stock reached a high of ₹639 and a low of ₹577.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,465.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹638.65 and the 52-week low is ₹370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 114,757 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock shows that the price is ₹594.05. It has decreased by 2.53%, resulting in a net change of -15.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Concord Biotech
|1460.6
|13.05
|0.9
|1608.2
|900.0
|15280.24
|Honasa Consumer
|440.5
|-2.25
|-0.51
|510.75
|256.1
|14172.94
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|595.3
|-14.15
|-2.32
|638.65
|370.05
|13538.5
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|3518.1
|-10.65
|-0.3
|3799.95
|2111.0
|12340.93
|Kfin Technologies
|638.45
|14.75
|2.36
|648.0
|271.05
|10804.41
The stock of Jyoti CNC Automation reached a low of ₹577.55 and a high of ₹639 on the current day.
On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, a total of 114,757 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹609.45.
