JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:47 AM IST
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -2.53 %. The stock closed at 609.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 594.05 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at 614.4 and closed at 609.45. The stock reached a high of 639 and a low of 577.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,465.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 638.65 and the 52-week low is 370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 114,757 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:47 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price update :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹594.05, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹609.45

The current data for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock shows that the price is 594.05. It has decreased by 2.53%, resulting in a net change of -15.4.

02 Feb 2024, 11:32 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Concord Biotech1460.613.050.91608.2900.015280.24
Honasa Consumer440.5-2.25-0.51510.75256.114172.94
Jyoti CNC Automation595.3-14.15-2.32638.65370.0513538.5
Nuvama Wealth Management3518.1-10.65-0.33799.952111.012340.93
Kfin Technologies638.4514.752.36648.0271.0510804.41
02 Feb 2024, 11:11 AM IST Jyoti CNC Automation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Jyoti CNC Automation reached a low of 577.55 and a high of 639 on the current day.

02 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹609.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, a total of 114,757 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 609.45.

