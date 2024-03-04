Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 617.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 607 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price TodayPremium
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION, the stock opened at 610 and closed at 617.45. The high for the day was 620 and the low was 592.55. The market capitalization of the company is 13,804.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 673.7 and the 52-week low is 370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 6205 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:02:57 AM IST

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹617.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 6205. The closing price for the stock was 617.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie