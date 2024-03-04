JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION, the stock opened at ₹610 and closed at ₹617.45. The high for the day was ₹620 and the low was ₹592.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,804.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹673.7 and the 52-week low is ₹370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 6205 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.