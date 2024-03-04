JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION, the stock opened at ₹610 and closed at ₹617.45. The high for the day was ₹620 and the low was ₹592.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,804.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹673.7 and the 52-week low is ₹370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 6205 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹617.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 6205. The closing price for the stock was ₹617.45.