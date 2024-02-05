JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION sees positive trading performance today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION, the stock opened at ₹614.4 and closed at ₹609.45. The stock had a high of ₹639 and a low of ₹577.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,336.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹639 and its 52-week low is ₹370.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 162,991 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION is ₹589.15. The percent change in the stock price is 0.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.75, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|31.96%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
As of the current data, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock is priced at ₹586.4. There has been a percent change of -3.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23.05, which means the stock has decreased by ₹23.05.
On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 162,991. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹609.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!