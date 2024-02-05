Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION sees positive trading performance today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 586.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.15 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION, the stock opened at 614.4 and closed at 609.45. The stock had a high of 639 and a low of 577.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,336.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 639 and its 52-week low is 370.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 162,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price update :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹589.15, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹586.4

The current stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION is 589.15. The percent change in the stock price is 0.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.75, suggesting a positive movement.

05 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week31.96%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
05 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹586.4, down -3.78% from yesterday's ₹609.45

As of the current data, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock is priced at 586.4. There has been a percent change of -3.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23.05, which means the stock has decreased by 23.05.

05 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹609.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 162,991. The closing price for the stock on this day was 609.45.

