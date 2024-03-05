Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Up in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 609.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.3 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had an open price of 605.45 and closed at 609.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 631 and a low of 592.7. The market capitalization stood at 14152.54 crore with a 52-week high of 673.7 and a 52-week low of 370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 35,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹622.3, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹609.5

The current stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION is 622.3, with a 2.1% increase in value and a net change of 12.8 points.

05 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹609.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume was 35,711 shares and the closing price was 609.5.

