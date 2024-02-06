JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Plunges in Trading Session

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at ₹595.05 and closed at ₹586.4. The stock reached a high of ₹605 and a low of ₹559.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,981.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹639 and the 52-week low is ₹370.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 86,409 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock shows that the price is ₹570.8 with a percent change of -2.66 and a net change of -15.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.66% and the price has fallen by 15.6 points. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading for Jyoti CNC Automation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a volume of 86,409 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹586.4.
