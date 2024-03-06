Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 644.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 644.15 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at 622.3 on the last day with an open price of 621.65. The stock reached a high of 649.95 and a low of 616.45 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 14660.83 crore, with a 52-week high of 673.7 and a 52-week low of 370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 25830 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:47 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price update :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹644.15, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹644.65

The current stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION is 644.15 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.31%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹644.65, up 3.59% from yesterday's ₹622.3

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock is currently priced at 644.65, with a 3.59% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 22.35.

06 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹622.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume was 25,830 shares with a closing price of 622.3.

