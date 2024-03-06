JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Dips in Trading Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹622.3 on the last day with an open price of ₹621.65. The stock reached a high of ₹649.95 and a low of ₹616.45 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹14660.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹673.7 and a 52-week low of ₹370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 25830 shares traded.
The current stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION is ₹644.15 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock is currently priced at ₹644.65, with a 3.59% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 22.35.
On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume was 25,830 shares with a closing price of ₹622.3.
