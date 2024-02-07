Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 570.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 576.1 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at 579.15 and closed at 570.8. The stock's high for the day was 593.9, while the low was 558.75. The company's market capitalization is 13,101.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 639, while the 52-week low is 370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 48,550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹576.1, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹570.8

The stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION is currently at 576.1, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 5.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

07 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹570.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had a volume of 48,550 shares and closed at a price of 570.8.

