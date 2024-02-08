Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock plunges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 576.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 571 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION, the stock opened at 585.35 and closed at 576.1. The high for the day was 587.4 and the low was 566.65. The market capitalization for the company is 12,985.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 639 and the 52-week low is 370.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,750 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹571, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹576.1

The current price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock is 571. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.1, suggesting a decrease of 5.1 in the stock price.

08 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹576.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the stock had a volume of 7750 shares. The closing price for the stock was 576.1.

