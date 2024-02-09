Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 3.97 %. The stock closed at 570.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 592.85 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at 572.5 and closed at 570.2. The stock reached a high of 600 and a low of 572.5. The market capitalization of the company is 13,482.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 639, while the 52-week low is 370.05. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 60,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹570.2 on last trading day

On the last day, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION recorded a volume of 60,404 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 570.2.

