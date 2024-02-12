JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation stock plunges in trading today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at ₹601.2 and closed at ₹592.85. The stock had a high of ₹619 and a low of ₹584.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,555.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹639 and the 52-week low is ₹370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 93,827 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION is ₹582.05. It has experienced a percent change of -2.35, resulting in a net change of -14. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
As of the current data, the stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION is ₹596.05. It has experienced a 0.54 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 3.2.
On the last day, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had a trading volume of 93,827 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹592.85.
