JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation stock plunges in trading today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at ₹601.2 and closed at ₹592.85. The stock had a high of ₹619 and a low of ₹584.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,555.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹639 and the 52-week low is ₹370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 93,827 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.