JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -4.47 %. The stock closed at 547.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 523 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at 618.9 and closed at 596.05. The stock reached a high of 618.9 and a low of 536.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 12,451.41 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 639, while the 52-week low is 370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 41,996 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Jyoti CNC Automation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Jyoti CNC Automation stock is 511.4, while the high price is 548.4.

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price update :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹523, down -4.47% from yesterday's ₹547.5

The current data for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock shows that the price is 523. There has been a percent change of -4.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.5, suggesting a decrease of 24.5 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.27%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹520.7, down -4.89% from yesterday's ₹547.5

The stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION is currently at 520.7. It has experienced a percent change of -4.89, which indicates a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -26.8, indicating a significant decrease.

13 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹596.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,996 and the closing price was 596.05.

