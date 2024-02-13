JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at ₹618.9 and closed at ₹596.05. The stock reached a high of ₹618.9 and a low of ₹536.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,451.41 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹639, while the 52-week low is ₹370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 41,996 shares.

