Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 4.24 %. The stock closed at 590 per share. The stock is currently trading at 615 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at 581.7 and closed at 580.65. The stock had a high of 602.1 and a low of 550. The market capitalization of the company is 13,417.96 crore. The 52-week high is 639 and the 52-week low is 370.05. The stock had a trading volume of 118,125 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹615, up 4.24% from yesterday's ₹590

The current data for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock shows that the stock is priced at 615. It has experienced a percent change of 4.24, indicating an increase in value. The net change for the stock is 25, suggesting a positive movement in its price.

15 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹580.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 118,125. The closing price for the stock was 580.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!