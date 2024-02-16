Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 6.47 %. The stock closed at 590 per share. The stock is currently trading at 628.15 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at 615 and closed at 590. The stock reached a high of 637.5 and a low of 581.3. The market capitalization of the company is 14,285.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 639 and the 52-week low is 370.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 219,229 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹628.15, up 6.47% from yesterday's ₹590

The stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION has increased by 6.47% or 38.15. The current stock price is 628.15.

16 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹590 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 219,229. The closing price for the stock was 590.

