Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 24.05 %. The stock closed at 331 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.6 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at 372 and closed at 331. The highest price reached during the day was 426.4, while the lowest price was 370.05. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1107361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION ORD stock is 370.05 and the high price is 426.40.

16 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹331 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had a volume of 1,107,361 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on this day was 331.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.