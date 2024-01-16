JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2024

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at ₹372 and closed at ₹331. The highest price reached during the day was ₹426.4, while the lowest price was ₹370.05. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not provided. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1107361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.