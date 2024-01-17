Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 30.86 %. The stock closed at 331 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.15 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at 372 and closed at 331. The stock had a high of 444.8 and a low of 370.05. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were not provided. The BSE volume for the day was 1,731,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹331 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,731,010. The closing price of the stock was 331.

