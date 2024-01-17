JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at ₹372 and closed at ₹331. The stock had a high of ₹444.8 and a low of ₹370.05. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were not provided. The BSE volume for the day was 1,731,010 shares.
17 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST
