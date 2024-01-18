Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 433.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 427.55 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION, the stock opened at 428.05 and closed at 433.15. The stock reached a high of 448.55 and a low of 404.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.8 and the 52-week low is 370.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 408,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹433.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 408,466. The closing price for the stock was 433.15.

