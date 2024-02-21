Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 652.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.95 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION's stock opened at 657.05 and closed at 652.55 on the last day. The high for the day was 664.55 and the low was 638.45. The market capitalization stands at 14644.91 crore with a 52-week high of 660.6 and a low of 370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 47104 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹652.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 47,104. The closing price for the stock was 652.55.

