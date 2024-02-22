Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 647.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 657.3 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at 645.25, with the closing price at 643.95. The high for the day was 662.4, and the low was 627.2. The market capitalization stood at 14,759.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 673.7 and 370.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹657.3, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹647.45

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock is currently priced at 657.3, reflecting a 1.52% increase. The net change is 9.85 points.

22 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹643.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,988. The closing price of the stock was 643.95.

