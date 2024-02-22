JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at ₹645.25, with the closing price at ₹643.95. The high for the day was ₹662.4, and the low was ₹627.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,759.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹673.7 and ₹370.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28,988 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock is currently priced at ₹657.3, reflecting a 1.52% increase. The net change is 9.85 points.
On the last day of trading in JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,988. The closing price of the stock was ₹643.95.
