LIVE UPDATES

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation Stock Plummets

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 435.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.05 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION, the stock opened at 440.8 and closed at 435.45. The highest price reached during the day was 456.75, while the lowest was 429.35. The market capitalization for the company is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 483.95, while the 52-week low is 370.05. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 66,519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:26:59 AM IST

Jyoti CNC Automation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Jyoti CNC Automation reached a low price of 429.35 and a high price of 456.75 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:23:24 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:38:49 AM IST

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services246.450.150.06278.2204.65156576.69
Mankind Pharma2160.353.050.142260.01240.7586541.12
22 Jan 2024, 10:27:59 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:17:29 AM IST

Jyoti CNC Automation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Jyoti CNC Automation stock is 429.35, while the high price is 456.75.

22 Jan 2024, 09:47:53 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:09:27 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:05:30 AM IST

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹435.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 66,519. The closing price for the stock was 435.45.

