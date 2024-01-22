JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation Stock Plummets

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION, the stock opened at ₹440.8 and closed at ₹435.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹456.75, while the lowest was ₹429.35. The market capitalization for the company is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹483.95, while the 52-week low is ₹370.05. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 66,519 shares.

