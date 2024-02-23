Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -2.7 %. The stock closed at 647.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 630 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had an open price of 657.3 and a close price of 647.45 on the last day. The high for the day was 657.3 and the low was 623.85. The market capitalization stands at 14327.66 cr, with a 52-week high of 673.7 and a 52-week low of 370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 15690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹647.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume was 15690 shares with a closing price of 647.45.

