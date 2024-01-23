Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation shares decline in trading

4 min read . 11:31 AM IST Trade
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.33 %. The stock closed at 431.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.7 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at 431.5 and closed at 431.05. The stock had a high of 433.85 and a low of 431.5. The market capitalization of the company is 9,830.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 483.95 and the 52-week low is 370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Jyoti CNC Automation share price live: Today's Price range

Jyoti CNC Automation stock's low price for the day was 411.25, while the high price was 433.85.

23 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹416.7, down -3.33% from yesterday's ₹431.05

The current data for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock shows that the price is 416.7 with a percent change of -3.33 and a net change of -14.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.33% and the net change is a decrease of 14.35.

23 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services243.0-3.45-1.4278.2204.65154384.81
Mankind Pharma2192.423.351.082260.01240.7587825.01
23 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price update :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹429.5, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹431.05

The current stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION is 429.5, with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Jyoti CNC Automation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Jyoti CNC Automation reached a low of 422.5 and a high of 433.85 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹429.25, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹431.05

The current data for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock shows that the price is 429.25. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, showing a decrease of 1.8 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹431.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had a volume of 939 shares and closed at a price of 431.05.

