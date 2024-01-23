JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation shares decline in trading

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at ₹431.5 and closed at ₹431.05. The stock had a high of ₹433.85 and a low of ₹431.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,830.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹483.95 and the 52-week low is ₹370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 939 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|243.0
|-3.45
|-1.4
|278.2
|204.65
|154384.81
|Mankind Pharma
|2192.4
|23.35
|1.08
|2260.0
|1240.75
|87825.01
