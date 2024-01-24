Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.54 %. The stock closed at 431.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 420.1 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION opened at 431.5 and closed at 431.05. The stock reached a high of 433.85 and a low of 408.7. The market capitalization of the company is 9554.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 483.95 and the 52-week low is 370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 308,896 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹431.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 308,896. The closing price for the stock was 431.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.