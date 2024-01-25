Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 420.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421.05 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION was 421.25, and the closing price was 420.1. The stock reached a high of 430.7 and a low of 410.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9575.65 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 483.95, and the 52-week low is 370.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 303,782.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹421.05, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹420.1

The current data for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock shows that the stock price is 421.05. There has been a 0.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.

25 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹420.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 303,782. The closing price for the stock was 420.1.

