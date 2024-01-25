JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation sees positive trading day

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION was ₹421.25, and the closing price was ₹420.1. The stock reached a high of ₹430.7 and a low of ₹410.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9575.65 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹483.95, and the 52-week low is ₹370.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 303,782.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock shows that the stock price is ₹421.05. There has been a 0.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.
On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 303,782. The closing price for the stock was ₹420.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!