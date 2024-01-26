JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had an open price of ₹417.15 and a close price of ₹421.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹450 and a low of ₹415.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,110.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹483.95 and ₹370.05 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 198,861 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
