JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 5.58 %. The stock closed at 421.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.55 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had an open price of 417.15 and a close price of 421.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 450 and a low of 415.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,110.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 483.95 and 370.05 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 198,861 shares on the BSE.

26 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹421.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 198,861. The closing price for the stock was 421.05.

