JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 2.62 %. The stock closed at 594.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.45 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Price Today

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION's stock opened at 605.3 and closed at 594.85 on the last day. The high for the day was 618.75, while the low was 585.9. The market capitalization is 13883.04 crore, with a 52-week high of 673.7 and a 52-week low of 370.05. The BSE volume for the day was 29418 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Live :JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹594.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the BSE, the volume was 29,418 shares with a closing price of 594.85.

