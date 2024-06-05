Explore
Wed Jun 05 2024 13:46:08
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2024, 01:39 PM IST
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 147 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates : Jyoti CNC Automation had a stable trading day with an open, close, high, and low price of 147. The market cap stood at 29.4 cr, with a 52-week high of 191.8 and a 52-week low of 131. The BSE volume was at 800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 01:39:50 PM IST

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live Updates: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION reached a peak of 925.9 and a trough of 921.35 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to assess potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1924.38Support 1919.83
Resistance 2927.42Support 2918.32
Resistance 3928.93Support 3915.28
05 Jun 2024, 01:02:29 PM IST

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Brisk Technovision share price live: Today's Price range

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Today, Brisk Technovision stock reached a low of 147 and a high of 147.

05 Jun 2024, 12:39:47 PM IST

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION reached a high of 940.0 and a low of 921.35 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1938.22Support 1919.57
Resistance 2948.43Support 2911.13
Resistance 3956.87Support 3900.92
05 Jun 2024, 12:24:24 PM IST

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days900.43
10 Days858.18
20 Days822.96
50 Days740.65
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
05 Jun 2024, 12:23:22 PM IST

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Short Term and Long Term Trends

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

05 Jun 2024, 12:10:20 PM IST

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹147 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 147 & 147 yesterday to end at 147. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

