JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had an open, close, high, and low price of ₹147 each. The market capitalization stood at 29.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹191.8 and a low of ₹131. The BSE volume for the day was 800 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: The stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION remained unchanged today at ₹147, in line with the performance of its peers like Sancode Technologies, Cargotrans Maritime, Command Polymers, and Vrundavan Plantation, which are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also increased by 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sancode Technologies
|64.05
|0.0
|0.0
|118.51
|56.0
|2565.77
|Cargotrans Maritime
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|96.96
|50.75
|24.48
|Brisk Technovision
|147.0
|0.0
|0.0
|191.8
|131.0
|29.4
|Command Polymers
|25.4
|0.0
|0.0
|30.3
|25.4
|23.82
|Vrundavan Plantation
|45.0
|0.0
|0.0
|107.0
|32.0
|24.0
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹147 & ₹147 yesterday to end at ₹147. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.