JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 147 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had an open, close, high, and low price of 147 each. The market capitalization stood at 29.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 191.8 and a low of 131. The BSE volume for the day was 800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: The stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION remained unchanged today at 147, in line with the performance of its peers like Sancode Technologies, Cargotrans Maritime, Command Polymers, and Vrundavan Plantation, which are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also increased by 0.47% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sancode Technologies64.050.00.0118.5156.02565.77
Cargotrans Maritime60.00.00.096.9650.7524.48
Brisk Technovision147.00.00.0191.8131.029.4
Command Polymers25.40.00.030.325.423.82
Vrundavan Plantation45.00.00.0107.032.024.0
10 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹147 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 147 & 147 yesterday to end at 147. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

