JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had a stable day on the stock market with an open, close, high, and low price of ₹147 each. The market capitalization stood at ₹29.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹191.8 and the low is ₹131. The BSE volume for the day was 800 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹147, up 0% from yesterday's ₹147
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price is at ₹147 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹147.0 and ₹147.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹147.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 147.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION has remained stable at ₹147, in line with its industry peers like Itcons E-Solutions, Sancode Technologies, Cargotrans Maritime, and Vrundavan Plantation, which are also experiencing an upward trend. In comparison, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.2% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Itcons E-Solutions
|57.79
|4.65
|8.75
|77.9
|37.1
|29.06
|Sancode Technologies
|65.0
|0.0
|0.0
|118.51
|56.0
|2603.82
|Brisk Technovision
|147.0
|0.0
|0.0
|191.8
|131.0
|29.4
|Cargotrans Maritime
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|96.96
|50.75
|24.48
|Vrundavan Plantation
|45.0
|0.0
|0.0
|107.0
|32.0
|24.0
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION touched a high of 1221.85 & a low of 1161.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1225.73
|Support 1
|1164.98
|Resistance 2
|1254.17
|Support 2
|1132.67
|Resistance 3
|1286.48
|Support 3
|1104.23
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹147 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹147 & ₹147 yesterday to end at ₹147. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.