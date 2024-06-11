Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC Automation Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 147 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had a stable day on the stock market with an open, close, high, and low price of 147 each. The market capitalization stood at 29.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.8 and the low is 131. The BSE volume for the day was 800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹147, up 0% from yesterday's ₹147

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price is at 147 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 147.0 and 147.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 147.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 147.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:17 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION has remained stable at 147, in line with its industry peers like Itcons E-Solutions, Sancode Technologies, Cargotrans Maritime, and Vrundavan Plantation, which are also experiencing an upward trend. In comparison, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.2% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Itcons E-Solutions57.794.658.7577.937.129.06
Sancode Technologies65.00.00.0118.5156.02603.82
Brisk Technovision147.00.00.0191.8131.029.4
Cargotrans Maritime60.00.00.096.9650.7524.48
Vrundavan Plantation45.00.00.0107.032.024.0
11 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION touched a high of 1221.85 & a low of 1161.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11225.73Support 11164.98
Resistance 21254.17Support 21132.67
Resistance 31286.48Support 31104.23
11 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Today, the stock price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION has remained unchanged at 147, in line with its peers like Itcons E-Solutions, Sancode Technologies, Cargotrans Maritime, and Vrundavan Plantation, who are also experiencing an upward trend. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and up by 0.05% respectively.

11 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹147 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 147 & 147 yesterday to end at 147. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

