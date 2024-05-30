Hello User
JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 148.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.5 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION ended the day with an open price of 0.0, a close price of 148.5, a high of 149.0, and a low of 148.5. The market cap stood at 29.7 crore. The 52-week high was at 191.8 and the 52-week low was at 131.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.0Support 1147.0
Resistance 2147.0Support 2147.0
Resistance 3147.0Support 3147.0
30 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹148.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 149.0 & 148.5 yesterday to end at 148.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

