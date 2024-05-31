Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -3.19 %. The stock closed at 124.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.05 per share. Investors should monitor JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live Updates : JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION had a successful day on the stock market, with the open price starting at 0.0 and closing at 124.0. The stock reached a high of 133.9 and a low of 118.8. The market capitalization stands at 24.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 191.8 and a 52-week low of 118.8. The BSE volume for the day was 0 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION trading at ₹120.05, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹124.0

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION share price is at 120.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 147.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

31 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: The share price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION has dropped by -3.19% and is currently trading at 120.05. Over the past year, the price of JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to 120.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a 20.69% increase, reaching 22488.65 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-15.65%
3 Months-20.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
31 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.0Support 1147.0
Resistance 2147.0Support 2147.0
Resistance 3147.0Support 3147.0
31 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION closed at ₹124.0 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JYOTI CNC AUTOMATION Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 133.9 & 118.8 yesterday to end at 124.0. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.