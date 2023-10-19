Hello User
Kajaria Ceramics share price Today Live Updates : Kajaria Ceramics sees stock surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kajaria Ceramics stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1266.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1268.05 per share. Investors should monitor Kajaria Ceramics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kajaria Ceramics

On the last trading day, Kajaria Ceramics had an open price of 1309.65, a closing price of 1289.9, a high of 1309.65, and a low of 1256.6. The market capitalization of the company is 20,384.27 crore. The 52-week high for Kajaria Ceramics is 1522, while the 52-week low is 1006.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 8355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Kajaria Ceramics stock was 1255, while the high price reached 1280.05.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price update :Kajaria Ceramics trading at ₹1268.05, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1266.65

The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is 1268.05 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.11% or 1.4 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.56%
3 Months-9.05%
6 Months14.09%
YTD9.24%
1 Year13.5%
19 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price Today :Kajaria Ceramics trading at ₹1279.95, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1289.9

The current price of Kajaria Ceramics stock is 1279.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -9.95.

19 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price Live :Kajaria Ceramics closed at ₹1289.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kajaria Ceramics had a volume of 8355 shares and closed at a price of 1289.9.

