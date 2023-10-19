Kajaria Ceramics share price Today Live Updates : Kajaria Ceramics sees stock surge in trading today

On the last trading day, Kajaria Ceramics had an open price of ₹1309.65, a closing price of ₹1289.9, a high of ₹1309.65, and a low of ₹1256.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20,384.27 crore. The 52-week high for Kajaria Ceramics is ₹1522, while the 52-week low is ₹1006.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 8355 shares.
Today, the low price of Kajaria Ceramics stock was ₹1255, while the high price reached ₹1280.05.
The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is ₹1268.05 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.11% or 1.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.56%
|3 Months
|-9.05%
|6 Months
|14.09%
|YTD
|9.24%
|1 Year
|13.5%
The current price of Kajaria Ceramics stock is ₹1279.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -9.95.
On the last day of trading, Kajaria Ceramics had a volume of 8355 shares and closed at a price of ₹1289.9.
