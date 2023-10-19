Kajaria Ceramics share price Today Live Updates : Kajaria Ceramics sees stock surge in trading today

On the last trading day, Kajaria Ceramics had an open price of ₹1309.65, a closing price of ₹1289.9, a high of ₹1309.65, and a low of ₹1256.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20,384.27 crore. The 52-week high for Kajaria Ceramics is ₹1522, while the 52-week low is ₹1006.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 8355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.