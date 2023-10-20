Hello User
Kajaria Ceramics share price Today Live Updates : Kajaria Ceramics sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kajaria Ceramics stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 1260.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1262.35 per share. Investors should monitor Kajaria Ceramics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kajaria Ceramics

On the last day, Kajaria Ceramics opened at a price of 1267 and closed at 1266.65. The stock reached a high of 1280.05 and a low of 1255. The market capitalization of the company is 20002.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1522 and the 52-week low is 1006.4. The stock had a BSE volume of 2742 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kajaria Ceramics stock is 1251, while the high price is 1270.7.

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price update :Kajaria Ceramics trading at ₹1262.35, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1260.05

The stock price of Kajaria Ceramics is currently at 1262.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.18, with a net change of 2.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.27%
3 Months-11.37%
6 Months15.24%
YTD8.58%
1 Year13.31%
20 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price Today :Kajaria Ceramics trading at ₹1256, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1266.65

The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is 1256, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -10.65. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a negative percent change and net change.

20 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price Live :Kajaria Ceramics closed at ₹1266.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Kajaria Ceramics had a trading volume of 2742 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1266.65.

