Kajaria Ceramics share price Today Live Updates : Kajaria Ceramics sees stock gains

On the last day, Kajaria Ceramics opened at a price of ₹1267 and closed at ₹1266.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1280.05 and a low of ₹1255. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20002.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1522 and the 52-week low is ₹1006.4. The stock had a BSE volume of 2742 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Kajaria Ceramics stock is ₹1251, while the high price is ₹1270.7.
The stock price of Kajaria Ceramics is currently at ₹1262.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.18, with a net change of 2.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.27%
|3 Months
|-11.37%
|6 Months
|15.24%
|YTD
|8.58%
|1 Year
|13.31%
The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is ₹1256, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -10.65. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a negative percent change and net change.
On the last day, Kajaria Ceramics had a trading volume of 2742 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1266.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!