Kajaria Ceramics share price Today Live Updates : Kajaria Ceramics stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, Kajaria Ceramics opened at ₹1260 and closed at ₹1260.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1270.7 and a low of ₹1212.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19717.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1522 and the 52-week low is ₹1006.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 25109 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Kajaria Ceramics share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Kajaria Ceramics stock today was ₹1207.75, while the high price was ₹1252.10.

Kajaria Ceramics share price update :Kajaria Ceramics trading at ₹1220, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1232.45 The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is ₹1220. It has experienced a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.45, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

Kajaria Ceramics share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Grindwell Norton 2113.25 -52.7 -2.43 2494.55 1717.5 23397.9 Carborundum Universal 1100.0 -31.75 -2.81 1300.0 787.5 20893.84 Kajaria Ceramics 1220.25 -12.2 -0.99 1522.0 1006.4 19430.35 Ratnamani Metals & Tubes 2651.0 -35.05 -1.3 2888.75 1867.35 18581.39 RHI Magnesita India 690.3 -3.9 -0.56 893.15 571.15 12977.39

Kajaria Ceramics share price Today :Kajaria Ceramics trading at ₹1216.15, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹1232.45 The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is ₹1216.15. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 16.3 points.

Kajaria Ceramics share price live: Today's Price range Kajaria Ceramics' stock reached a low of ₹1207.75 and a high of ₹1252.10.

Kajaria Ceramics Live Updates KAJARIA CERAMICS More Information

Kajaria Ceramics share price update :Kajaria Ceramics trading at ₹1209.9, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1232.45 The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is ₹1209.9. There has been a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -22.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.83% and the value has decreased by ₹22.55.

Kajaria Ceramics share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.23% 3 Months -12.58% 6 Months 13.37% YTD 6.03% 1 Year 11.75%

Kajaria Ceramics share price Today :Kajaria Ceramics trading at ₹1251.1, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹1232.45 The current price of Kajaria Ceramics stock is ₹1251.1 with a percent change of 1.51. This represents a net change of 18.65.

Kajaria Ceramics share price Live :Kajaria Ceramics closed at ₹1260.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Kajaria Ceramics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,109. The closing price for the day was ₹1,260.05.