Kajaria Ceramics share price Today Live Updates : Kajaria Ceramics stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, Kajaria Ceramics opened at ₹1260 and closed at ₹1260.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1270.7 and a low of ₹1212.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19717.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1522 and the 52-week low is ₹1006.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 25109 shares.
The low price of Kajaria Ceramics stock today was ₹1207.75, while the high price was ₹1252.10.
The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is ₹1220. It has experienced a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.45, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Grindwell Norton
|2113.25
|-52.7
|-2.43
|2494.55
|1717.5
|23397.9
|Carborundum Universal
|1100.0
|-31.75
|-2.81
|1300.0
|787.5
|20893.84
|Kajaria Ceramics
|1220.25
|-12.2
|-0.99
|1522.0
|1006.4
|19430.35
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|2651.0
|-35.05
|-1.3
|2888.75
|1867.35
|18581.39
|RHI Magnesita India
|690.3
|-3.9
|-0.56
|893.15
|571.15
|12977.39
The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is ₹1216.15. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 16.3 points.
Kajaria Ceramics' stock reached a low of ₹1207.75 and a high of ₹1252.10.
The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is ₹1209.9. There has been a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -22.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.83% and the value has decreased by ₹22.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.23%
|3 Months
|-12.58%
|6 Months
|13.37%
|YTD
|6.03%
|1 Year
|11.75%
The current price of Kajaria Ceramics stock is ₹1251.1 with a percent change of 1.51. This represents a net change of 18.65.
On the last day of trading for Kajaria Ceramics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,109. The closing price for the day was ₹1,260.05.
