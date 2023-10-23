Hello User
Kajaria Ceramics share price Today Live Updates : Kajaria Ceramics stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kajaria Ceramics stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 1232.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1220 per share. Investors should monitor Kajaria Ceramics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kajaria Ceramics

On the last day of trading, Kajaria Ceramics opened at 1260 and closed at 1260.05. The stock reached a high of 1270.7 and a low of 1212.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 19717.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1522 and the 52-week low is 1006.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 25109 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kajaria Ceramics stock today was 1207.75, while the high price was 1252.10.

23 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price update :Kajaria Ceramics trading at ₹1220, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1232.45

The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is 1220. It has experienced a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.45, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Grindwell Norton2113.25-52.7-2.432494.551717.523397.9
Carborundum Universal1100.0-31.75-2.811300.0787.520893.84
Kajaria Ceramics1220.25-12.2-0.991522.01006.419430.35
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes2651.0-35.05-1.32888.751867.3518581.39
RHI Magnesita India690.3-3.9-0.56893.15571.1512977.39
23 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price Today :Kajaria Ceramics trading at ₹1216.15, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹1232.45

The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is 1216.15. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 16.3 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price live: Today's Price range

Kajaria Ceramics' stock reached a low of 1207.75 and a high of 1252.10.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price update :Kajaria Ceramics trading at ₹1209.9, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1232.45

The current data for Kajaria Ceramics stock shows that the price is 1209.9. There has been a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -22.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.83% and the value has decreased by 22.55.

23 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.23%
3 Months-12.58%
6 Months13.37%
YTD6.03%
1 Year11.75%
23 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price Today :Kajaria Ceramics trading at ₹1251.1, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹1232.45

The current price of Kajaria Ceramics stock is 1251.1 with a percent change of 1.51. This represents a net change of 18.65.

23 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST Kajaria Ceramics share price Live :Kajaria Ceramics closed at ₹1260.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kajaria Ceramics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,109. The closing price for the day was 1,260.05.

