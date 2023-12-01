Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 321.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 326.3 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 322.05 and closed at 321.9. The stock reached a high of 329.85 and a low of 322.05. The company's market capitalization is 33,610.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15 and the 52-week low is 98.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 97,480 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹321.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 97,480. The closing price for the stock was 321.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.