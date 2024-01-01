Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹347.05, reached a high of ₹359, and dropped to a low of ₹338.55. The closing price was ₹345.4. The market capitalization is ₹36,510.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹362 and a 52-week low of ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 103,682 shares.
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹353.7, which represents a decrease of 0.21%. The net change in the stock price is -0.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.22%
|3 Months
|41.8%
|6 Months
|140.8%
|YTD
|179.81%
|1 Year
|179.92%
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹355.95 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 1.5. This suggests that the stock has increased slightly in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or performance of the stock.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 103,682 shares, and the closing price was ₹345.4.
