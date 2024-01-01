Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 354.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.7 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 347.05, reached a high of 359, and dropped to a low of 338.55. The closing price was 345.4. The market capitalization is 36,510.23 crore, with a 52-week high of 362 and a 52-week low of 101. The BSE volume for the day was 103,682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹353.7, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹354.45

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 353.7, which represents a decrease of 0.21%. The net change in the stock price is -0.75.

01 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.22%
3 Months41.8%
6 Months140.8%
YTD179.81%
1 Year179.92%
01 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹355.95, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹354.45

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 355.95 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 1.5. This suggests that the stock has increased slightly in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or performance of the stock.

01 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹345.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 103,682 shares, and the closing price was 345.4.

