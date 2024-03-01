Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Shines Bright with Positive Trading Day

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹378.95 and closed at ₹378.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹398.55, while the low was ₹370.05. The market cap stands at ₹40,867.36 crore. The 52-week high was ₹409.20 and the 52-week low was ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 464,191 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is currently at ₹396.75, showing a 4.78% increase. This represents a net change of 18.1 points.
On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the BSE, the volume was 464191 shares with a closing price of ₹378.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!