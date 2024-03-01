Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Shines Bright with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 4.78 %. The stock closed at 378.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 396.75 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 378.95 and closed at 378.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 398.55, while the low was 370.05. The market cap stands at 40,867.36 crore. The 52-week high was 409.20 and the 52-week low was 101. The BSE volume for the day was 464,191 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹396.75, up 4.78% from yesterday's ₹378.65

The stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is currently at 396.75, showing a 4.78% increase. This represents a net change of 18.1 points.

01 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹378.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the BSE, the volume was 464191 shares with a closing price of 378.65.

