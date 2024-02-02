Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

1 min read . 11:54 AM IST Trade
Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 333.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.2 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers opened at 336.75 and closed at 333.55. The stock had a high of 341.2 and a low of 336.5. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is 35,042.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the stock was 68,905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:54 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2223
Buy4443
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:43 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹333.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a volume of 68,905 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 333.55.

