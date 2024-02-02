Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹336.75 and closed at ₹333.55. The stock had a high of ₹341.2 and a low of ₹336.5. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹35,042.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the stock was 68,905 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Feb 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
02 Feb 2024, 11:43 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹333.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a volume of 68,905 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹333.55.