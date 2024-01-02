Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines in the stock market today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 354.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.65 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 355.95 and closed at 354.45. The stock reached a high of 364.8 and a low of 351.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 37,251.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 362, while the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the stock was 304,239 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹361.65, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹354.45

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is 361.65. There has been a 2.03% percent change, which translates to a net change of 7.2.

02 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹354.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a volume of 304,239 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 354.45.

