Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 361.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.95 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 361.8 and closed at 361.65. The stock reached a high of 370 and a low of 351.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is currently at 37,488.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 364.8, while the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers' shares was 164,909.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹361.65 on last trading day

