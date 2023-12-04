Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.84 %. The stock closed at 325.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334.75 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 324.55 and closed at 325.5. The stock had a high of 337 and a low of 324.55. The market capitalization of the company is 34,481.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15 and the 52-week low is 98.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 388,879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹325.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 388,879 shares and closed at a price of 325.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.